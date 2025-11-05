Belt and Road movie on growing influence of Middle Corridor screened at AUL

The Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​(AUL) has hosted a screening of a documentary by the AnewZ TV channel dedicated to the Belt and Road Initiative and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in the global economy, Report informs.

The event brought together a wide range of participants, including representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, members of the parliament, and university faculty and students.

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing that the Belt and Road Initiative has become a symbol of mutual development and openness.

"The development of infrastructure links is the foundation of the Belt and Road Initiative. We will continue to work with our partners to strengthen logistics and transport routes based on the China–Europe Railway Express, develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and create a multidimensional network connecting the Eurasian continents," the diplomat noted.

The film's creator, television journalist Anastasia Lavrina, described the project's creation process, sharing her impressions of filming in four cities, including Xi'an-the historical starting point of the Silk Road and the modern route leading to the Middle Corridor.

According to Lavrina, the film's goal is to show how China's initiative is developing into a practical platform for international cooperation and economic growth: "Our film reveals China's strategic importance in the global economy and highlights Azerbaijan's key role as a transport and energy hub connecting East and West."