BCG: Transit through Middle Corridor to grow 3–4 times

Transit volume through the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TMTM) is expected to increase 3–4 times over the current decade.

According to Report, citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG), this growth is driven by global shifts in trade policy and increasing risks for transit through the Suez Canal and Russian territory, leading to a redistribution of major trade flows.

"In this context, the Caspian-Black Sea Middle Corridor is gaining new strategic importance. After a low base growth in 2021–2023, transit volumes are expected to increase 3–4 times in the current decade. Azerbaijan, as a key link in the Middle Corridor - from the Caspian coast to Georgia and Türkiye - can gain significantly from this dynamic, both through growing transit flows and through participation in emerging production chains along new global trade routes," the group notes.

Data from Azerbaijan Railways shows that the volume of goods transported via the Middle Corridor from January to September 2025 rose 6% to 2.651 million tons.

In 2024, cargo volumes on the Trans-Caspian route grew 62% to 4.5 million tons. In 2025, growth is expected to reach 5.2 million tons, of which 4.2 million tons will pass through route member countries. Of this total, 2.5 million tons will be dry cargo (96,000 TEU) and 1.7 million tons will be oil.

By 2027, the Middle Corridor"s capacity could reach 10 million tons per year, strengthening Azerbaijan"s transit potential and creating conditions for new infrastructure investments.