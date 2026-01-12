Azerbaijan's emergency situations minister meets Palestinian ambassador

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Ahmed Metani.

The Emergency Situations Ministry of Azerbaijan told Report that Kamaladdin Heydarov warmly welcomed the ambassador and noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, based on mutual respect and friendship, are developing steadily.

Heydarov provided detailed information on the work carried out in Azerbaijan to prevent emergency situations and eliminate their consequences, as well as on the structure and activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. He also highlighted that his meeting last year with Akram Tawbata, Director General of Palestines Civil Defense, held within the framework of the 58th session of the Executive Council and the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defence Organization in Baku, was productive in terms of expanding cooperation between the relevant institutions.

Expressing gratitude for the sincere meeting, Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Metani spoke about the prospects for developing cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries in the field of emergency response and stated that he would spare no effort in this direction.

The meeting included a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.