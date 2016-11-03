Baku will host 4th technical meeting to discuss transport corridor Lapis-Lazuli

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 4th international technical meeting will be held in Baku to discuss the transport corridor Lapis-Lazuli on November 15-16.

Report was informed in Embassy of Afghanistan in Azerbaijan, the meeting will be held at expert level. Representatives of different ministries of Afghanistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Georgia will come together to discuss the issues of implementation of this project.

Notably, the project Lapis Lazuli involves the creation of a transport corridor from Afghanistan to Europe via Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Further transport corridor will be connected to the highways of Turkey. The third meeting at the expert level previously that took place in Istanbul.