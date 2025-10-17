Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS ministers of industry, science, technology and innovation

The second meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Baku on October 23-24, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The goal of the meeting is to develop cooperation between the OTS countries in the areas of industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, entrepreneurship development, and more.

As part of the meeting on October 23, a working group meeting will be held with the participation of delegations from relevant departments of the OTS countries. Initiatives outlined in the Action Plan and further steps for their implementation will be discussed.

On October 24, strategic partnership areas in industry and technology, as well as cooperation mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, and small and medium-sized businesses, will be discussed.