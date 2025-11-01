Baku Metro tests contactless payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank cards

Baku Metro has launched a pilot program allowing passengers to pay for rides using NFC-enabled bank cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Baku Metro CJSC told Report that the new payment system is already operational at all stations along the Purple Line, including Khojasan, Avtovagzal, Memar Ajami, and 8 November.

The company noted that once testing is completed, the technology will be implemented across all metro lines.

During the testing period, passengers encountering technical issues can continue to use traditional payment methods, including BakıKart transport cards.