    • 01 November, 2025
    • 14:16
    Baku Metro tests contactless payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank cards

    Baku Metro has launched a pilot program allowing passengers to pay for rides using NFC-enabled bank cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

    Baku Metro CJSC told Report that the new payment system is already operational at all stations along the Purple Line, including Khojasan, Avtovagzal, Memar Ajami, and 8 November.

    The company noted that once testing is completed, the technology will be implemented across all metro lines.

    During the testing period, passengers encountering technical issues can continue to use traditional payment methods, including BakıKart transport cards.

    Baku Metro payment Apple Pay google pay
    Bakı metrosunun keçidlərində NFC dəstəkləyən bank kartları ilə test rejimində ödəniş imkanı yaradılıb
    В бакинском метро тестируют оплату проезда через Google Pay/Apple Pay и банковские карты

