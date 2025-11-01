Baku Metro tests contactless payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank cards
Infrastructure
- 01 November, 2025
- 14:16
Baku Metro has launched a pilot program allowing passengers to pay for rides using NFC-enabled bank cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Baku Metro CJSC told Report that the new payment system is already operational at all stations along the Purple Line, including Khojasan, Avtovagzal, Memar Ajami, and 8 November.
The company noted that once testing is completed, the technology will be implemented across all metro lines.
During the testing period, passengers encountering technical issues can continue to use traditional payment methods, including BakıKart transport cards.
Latest News
15:35
Photo
Mountain commando course involving combined arms army servicemen endsMilitary
15:22
Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan grows by over 33%Finance
15:08
Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures severalOther countries
14:46
SOCAR open to collaboration with startups offering ready-to-use productsICT
14:38
Turkic states consider launching tourist trainsTourism
14:20
Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem accounts for 15% of Caucasus, Central Asia MarketICT
14:16
Baku Metro tests contactless payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and bank cardsInfrastructure
14:04
Tanzania's Hassan declared landslide winner in election marred by violenceOther countries
13:58