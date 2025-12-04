Baku Metro carries over 20 million passengers in November

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:40
    Baku Metro carried 20,501,893 passengers in November, Report informs, citing the company.

    This represents a 4.93% increase compared with the same month last year, when the system transported 19,539,229 passengers.

    The company also reported that 2,157,384 passengers used NFC payments during the month. NFC transactions accounted for 11% of all paid entries.

    Bakı metrosu noyabrda 20 milyondan çox sərnişin daşıyıb
    Пассажиропоток Бакинского метро превысил 20 млн в ноябре

