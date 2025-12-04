Baku Metro carries over 20 million passengers in November
Infrastructure
- 04 December, 2025
- 09:40
Baku Metro carried 20,501,893 passengers in November, Report informs, citing the company.
This represents a 4.93% increase compared with the same month last year, when the system transported 19,539,229 passengers.
The company also reported that 2,157,384 passengers used NFC payments during the month. NFC transactions accounted for 11% of all paid entries.
