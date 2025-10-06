Baku International Sea Port handles over 6M tons of cargo in 9 months

Baku International Sea Port, a structural unit of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), transported 6.108 million tons of cargo during the first nine months of this year, Report informs, citing ADY.

This marks a 6.7% increase compared to the same period last year and represents the highest result achieved in the past 22 years.

The largest growth was recorded in container shipments, with 77,295 TEU handled in nine months - a 40.4% rise compared to last year. Additionally, dry cargo shipments grew by 36.7%, and wheeled machinery transport increased by 1.3%.

The strengthening role of Baku Port in international cargo routes, effective cooperation with partners, and new logistics initiatives are expected to sustain this positive trend. By year-end, container handling is forecasted to reach 100,000 TEU.

Notably, following the integration of Baku Port with ADY to boost the country's transit capacity, the port's annual capacity has been increased from 100,000 TEU to 150,000 TEU without additional investments.