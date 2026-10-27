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    Ann Kalembe: Uganda's tourism sector supports around one million jobs

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 16:26
    Ann Kalembe: Uganda's tourism sector supports around one million jobs

    Uganda's tourism sector supports around one million jobs and is considered by the government a key driver of economic development, Ugandan entrepreneur Ann Kalembe said.

    Report informs that she made the remarks during the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    Kalembe said Uganda's development strategy envisages a tenfold expansion of the economy by 2040, with particular attention to five priority areas: agriculture, tourism, mineral resources, science and technology.

    She stressed that the creation of around one million jobs in tourism is particularly significant for Uganda, which has a population of more than 40 million.

    Kalembe also highlighted the importance of expanding opportunities for women in tourism and the hotel industry.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Tourism sector Uganda
    Enn Kalembe: Turizm Uqandanın inkişafının əsas istiqamətlərindən biridir
    Энн Калембе: Туризм является одним из ключевых направлений развития Уганды
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