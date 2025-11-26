Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

The first Young Railway Workers Forum was held in Baku as part of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) told Report.

The forum emphasized the importance of supporting the development of young railway professionals, featured extensive discussions on cooperation across various fields, and included a competition focused on the practical application of railway skills.

Following the discussions, participants adopted the Baku Declaration on cooperation in youth policy among CIS countries.

The declaration, endorsed by young specialists from the railway organizations of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, highlighted the Council's positive role in fostering the joint development of youth representing diverse cultures.

The document also outlines agreements on regular exchanges between the Council and young railway workers, preparation of proposals on topics relevant to modern youth, strengthening cultural exchange through various events, promoting health, and implementing joint programs in education, self-development, and youth policy.

The forum concluded with a commitment to continue expanding youth participation in the railway sector.