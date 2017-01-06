Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Ganja speed train will be launched after major overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

Deputy head of passenger transportation department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Madat Shikhaliyev told Report.

“KISS” branded trains produced by Swiss “Stander Rail” company will move to Ganja with 100-140 km/hour speed. We expect to purchase more trains of this type in the future”.

Notably, major overhaul is underway in 600km railway between Baku and Boyuk Kasik. Overhaul of 12.5km part of Bargushad-Mususlu railway was started in December. Execution of this project started in October 2015 and 186km railway has been reconditioned so far.