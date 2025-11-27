Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani minister highlights importance of regional transport corridors

    Infrastructure
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:04
    Azerbaijani minister highlights importance of regional transport corridors

    Regional transport corridors are not only trade routes but also key drivers of economic prosperity, sustainable development and long-term peace, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    The minister said he attended the meeting of transport ministers from Central Asia, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region. He emphasized that modernizing physical infrastructure - including railways, ports and roads - simplifying customs procedures and developing digital infrastructure remain top priorities.

    Nabiyev also underlined that Azerbaijan aims to strengthen resilience, competitiveness and connectivity in the region through its partnership with the European Union.

    regional transport corridors Rashad Nabiyev Central Asia South Caucasus Black Sea
    Rəşad Nəbiyev: "Azərbaycan regionun daha dayanıqlı, rəqabətqabiliyyətli və əlaqəli olmasını istəyir"
    Азербайджан в партнерстве с ЕС стремится к устойчивости и связанности региона

    Latest News

    15:20
    Photo
    Video

    Mother leopard and her two cubs spotted in Azerbaijan's Zangazur National Park

    Ecology
    15:19

    Azerbaijan resumes pepper supplies to Georgia

    Business
    15:10

    BP to start development planning for Karabakh field after seismic studies

    Energy
    15:08

    Armenia, Israel discuss cooperation opportunities

    Region
    14:49

    Azerbaijan begins hazelnut exports to Syria

    Business
    14:39

    Russia closes Polish consulate in Siberia in tit-for-tat move

    Other countries
    14:27

    Jordan ready to boost investments in Azerbaijan, looking for reciprocal steps

    Business
    14:22

    Azerbaijan boosts gas supply to Türkiye by 4%

    Energy
    14:21

    Jozef Sikela: Zangazur Corridor to complement TITR

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed