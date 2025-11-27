Azerbaijani minister highlights importance of regional transport corridors
Infrastructure
- 27 November, 2025
- 14:04
Regional transport corridors are not only trade routes but also key drivers of economic prosperity, sustainable development and long-term peace, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.
The minister said he attended the meeting of transport ministers from Central Asia, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region. He emphasized that modernizing physical infrastructure - including railways, ports and roads - simplifying customs procedures and developing digital infrastructure remain top priorities.
Nabiyev also underlined that Azerbaijan aims to strengthen resilience, competitiveness and connectivity in the region through its partnership with the European Union.
