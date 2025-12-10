Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, US discuss launching TRIPP project in short time

    Infrastructure
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 11:21
    Azerbaijan, US discuss launching TRIPP project in short time

    Azerbaijan and the US have discussed the development of the Middle and Zangazur corridors, as well as launching the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project in a short time, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, posted on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the visit to the US, we met with the Under Secretaries of the US Department of Commerce, William Kimmitt and Jeffrey Kessler. We discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and emphasized that there is a favorable environment for investment in Azerbaijan. The other side expressed readiness to support the elimination of existing difficulties in the export of US-manufactured digital products to Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

    Nabiyev stated that during the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on cooperation opportunities in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

    Azerbaijan United States Rashad Nabiyev TRIPP project Middle Corridor Zangazur corridor
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ TRIPP layihəsinin qısa zamanda istifadəyə verilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и США обсудили ввод в эксплуатацию проекта TRIPP в короткие сроки

    Latest News

    12:17

    MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

    Milli Majlis
    12:15

    Japan to launch world's first crewless passenger ship

    Other countries
    12:11
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Annual inflation moving along projected trajectory

    Finance
    12:06

    Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

    Business
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

    Tourism
    11:54

    TuranBank secures revolving credit line of up to $8 million from Asian Development Bank

    Finance
    11:52

    Asgarov: Azerbaijani culture faces serious external challenges

    Cultural policy
    11:46

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Azerbaijan received approximately 60BCM of associated gas extracted from ACG

    Energy
    All News Feed