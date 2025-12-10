Azerbaijan, US discuss launching TRIPP project in short time

Azerbaijan and the US have discussed the development of the Middle and Zangazur corridors, as well as launching the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project in a short time, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, posted on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the visit to the US, we met with the Under Secretaries of the US Department of Commerce, William Kimmitt and Jeffrey Kessler. We discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and emphasized that there is a favorable environment for investment in Azerbaijan. The other side expressed readiness to support the elimination of existing difficulties in the export of US-manufactured digital products to Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

Nabiyev stated that during the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on cooperation opportunities in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.