    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op within UN-Habitat

    Infrastructure
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 08:36
    Azerbaijan, UN mull co-op within UN-Habitat

    Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, has met with Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, the chairman of the State Committee wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today in Doha, the capital of Qatar, within the framework of the WSSD2, we had another productive meeting with Ms. Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat. We reaffirmed our commitment to working closely within the framework of the Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All, where Azerbaijan has recently been elected as Co-Chair, as well as to deepening collaboration in the lead-up to the WUF13 Azerbaijan to be hosted by Baku 2026. Together with UN-Habitat, we will continue fostering global dialogue on adequate housing, climate resilience, and inclusive urban transformation," he wrote.

    Anar Guliyev UN-Habitat Anaclaudia Rossbach
