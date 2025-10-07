Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in Brussels

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 20:37
    Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in Brussels

    Azerbaijan will take part in the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum 2025 in Brussels on October 9–10.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev is expected to attend the event.

    The forum will focus on discussions around strengthening global connectivity amid geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. High-level representatives from governments, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society will explore innovative strategies to boost Global Gateway investments in partner countries.

    Launched in 2021, the Global Gateway initiative aims to invest in projects to develop smart, environmentally friendly, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors worldwide.

    As a key link in the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan is among the priority focus areas of the Global Gateway initiative.

    The first Global Gateway forum was held in Brussels on October 25–26, 2023.

    Azerbaijan Brussels Global Gateway forum
    Azərbaycan Brüsseldə "Global Gateway" forumunda iştirak edəcək
    Азербайджан примет участие в Global Gateway Forum в Брюсселе

    Latest News

    21:10

    Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe

    Other countries
    20:56

    Orban: Hungary, Turkic states reaffirm their commitment to peace

    Other countries
    20:50
    Photo
    Video

    Gabala hosts 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    20:40
    Photo

    Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    20:37

    Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in Brussels

    Infrastructure
    20:27

    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye on Oct. 8

    Region
    20:13

    SMIIC: Unified halal standards to ensure cross-border certification validity

    Business
    20:06

    Azerbaijani para shooter wins gold at European Championship in Croatia

    Individual sports
    19:54

    Moroccan expert: Global halal economy falls far below its potential

    Finance
    All News Feed