Azerbaijan to participate in Global Gateway forum in Brussels

Azerbaijan will take part in the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum 2025 in Brussels on October 9–10.

According to Report, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev is expected to attend the event.

The forum will focus on discussions around strengthening global connectivity amid geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. High-level representatives from governments, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society will explore innovative strategies to boost Global Gateway investments in partner countries.

Launched in 2021, the Global Gateway initiative aims to invest in projects to develop smart, environmentally friendly, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors worldwide.

As a key link in the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan is among the priority focus areas of the Global Gateway initiative.

The first Global Gateway forum was held in Brussels on October 25–26, 2023.