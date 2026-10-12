Azerbaijan seeks to expand railway cooperation with Czechia

Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with the Czech Republic in the railway sector, Shahin Babayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), stated at the Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Babayev highlighted that, as global supply chains continue to evolve, businesses increasingly require more reliable, efficient, and sustainable transport routes.

"Azerbaijan is strengthening its role at the intersection of the North-South route while also making significant investments in the East-West Corridor. Our strategic location at the crossroads of these routes, supported by investments in railways, ports, and logistics infrastructure, creates major opportunities for international trade. Our goal is not only to serve as a transit corridor but also to become a regional logistics hub that creates value for businesses and investors," he said.

The director also noted that Czech companies could contribute to this development through technology, engineering expertise, and long-term industrial partnerships.

"The Czech Republic has strong engineering and industrial traditions. Azerbaijan continues to modernize and digitalize its railway system and enhance operational efficiency. Therefore, we see significant potential for cooperation in railway engineering equipment, innovative technologies, and modernization projects. Our objective is to identify practical cooperation opportunities that combine Czech expertise with Azerbaijan's development needs to create mutually beneficial and commercially viable partnerships aligned with the priorities and interests of both countries," Babayev added.