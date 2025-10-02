Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's transit potential showcased at TransLogistica Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Azerbaijan's transit potential showcased at TransLogistica Kazakhstan

    Azerbaijan Railways is participating in the biggest transport and logistics event in Central Asia, the TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025 exhibition, which is taking place in Almaty from September 30 to October 2, Report informs.

    More than 500 companies from over 25 countries are participating in the exhibition. The ADY Express stand attracted considerable interest from participants and guests. Maksat Kaliakparov, deputy minister of transport of Kazakhstan, also visited the stand.

    Visitors were provided with information about Azerbaijan's transit potential, its advantageous geographic location, and the development of modern railway infrastructure.

    Azerbaijan Railways representatives held a series of meetings and negotiations at the exhibition to discuss the prospects of international routes and showcase Azerbaijan's potential as a key transit hub in Eurasia.

    "TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025" sərgisində Azərbaycanın tranzit potensialı təqdim olunub
    Транзитный потенциал Азербайджана представлен на выставке TransLogistica Kazakhstan

