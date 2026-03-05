Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport suspends all flights
Infrastructure
- 05 March, 2026
- 16:34
Due to the current situation, domestic and international flight operations at Nakhchivan International Airport have been temporarily suspended, Report informs referring to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The situation is being continuously assessed, and coordination with the relevant aviation and state authorities is ongoing.
Further operational updates will be communicated as they become available.
