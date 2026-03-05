Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:34
    Due to the current situation, domestic and international flight operations at Nakhchivan International Airport have been temporarily suspended, Report informs referring to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    The situation is being continuously assessed, and coordination with the relevant aviation and state authorities is ongoing.

    Further operational updates will be communicated as they become available.

    Naxçıvan aeroportunda daxili və xarici uçuşlar müvəqqəti dayandırılıb
    Аэропорт Нахчывана приостановил все рейсы

