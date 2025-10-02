Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan participated in the 7th International Transport and Logistics Business Forum New Silk Road held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov. The forum focused on enhancing international transport cooperation, developing transit corridors, and unlocking the region's logistics potential.

As part of the event, a panel session titled "Transport connectivity and corridor synchronization" was held, alongside the 8th meeting of transport ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. A separate meeting was also held between heads of delegations from countries involved in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Several key documents were signed at the forum, including an action plan to eliminate bottlenecks along the railway segment of the TITR, a protocol on the delegation meeting for the Trans-Caspian route, and a communiqué summarizing the 8th meeting of transport ministers of Turkic States.

These developments aim to strengthen regional integration and boost efficiency across the transport and logistics sectors.