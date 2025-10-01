Azerbaijan Railways working on digital trade corridor

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is working on the development of a digital trade corridor, Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of ADY's Communications Department, said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

The official stressed that ADY is focused on what is referred to as a digital trade corridor: "This means harmonizing information systems along the main route. I can give a few concrete examples. We've already implemented a technology called real-time cargo tracking. It's an excellent system for many reasons-it helps save time."

Ahmadov added that another key aspect is the digitalization of documentation: "We've digitized the documentation process. All of this helps prevent unnecessary train downtime."