    Azerbaijan Railways sees 19.5% rise in passengers in 9 months

    Infrastructure
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijan Railways sees 19.5% rise in passengers in 9 months

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) transported 7,156,851 passengers via domestic routes and the Absheron Circular Railway during the first nine months of 2025, Report informs, citing data from the company.

    This marks a 19.5% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting growing demand for rail travel in the country.

    In September alone, ADY transported 944,000 passengers, surpassing the figure for the same month in 2024 by 17%.

    The increase reflects the continued expansion and modernization of Azerbaijan's railway infrastructure, as well as growing public trust in rail as a convenient and efficient mode of transportation.

