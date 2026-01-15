Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan Railways reports rise in block train arrivals in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 10:28
    Azerbaijan Railways reports rise in block train arrivals in 2025

    Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) received 392 block trains in 2025, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year, Report informs, citing the ADY.

    This figure represents a 37% rise from 2024, when 287 block trains were handled.

    Last year, a total of 135,300 TEU of container cargo was transported by rail. This is about 19% more than in 2024, when container shipments amounted to 114,000 TEU.

    The growth reflects increasing demand for rail freight services and the expanding role of Azerbaijan as a key transit hub in regional logistics corridors.

    "Azərbaycan Dəmir Yolları" ötən il 400-ə yaxın blok-qatar qəbul edib
    АЖД принял около 400 блок-поездов в 2025 году

