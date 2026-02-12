Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    BP: Expenditures on Shah Deniz field exceeded $3.4B in 2025

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 13:14
    BP: Expenditures on Shah Deniz field exceeded $3.4B in 2025

    In 2025, BP and its co-venturers spent around $2.315 billion in operating expenditure and around $1.087 billion in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, bringing the total to approximately $3.402 billion, Report informs.

    According to the 2025 full-year results, released by the field operator BP-Azerbaijan, jointly with its partners, the majority of the spending was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project.

    The agreement for exploration, development, and production sharing of the Shah Deniz field was signed on June 4, 1996, and the production sharing agreement (PSA) was ratified on October 17, 1996. The field, located 70 kilometers southeast of Baku, was discovered in 1999.

    Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).

    "Şahdəniz"in əsaslı xərcləri 42 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Затраты консорциума "Шахдениз" в 2025 году превысили $3,4 млрд

