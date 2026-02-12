BP transferred 8% more associated gas to SOCAR in 2025

In 2025, BP and its partners transferred an average of 8 million cubic meters of associated gas per day to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, primarily through the Sangachal terminal and the Oil Rocks facility, Report informs referring to BP Azerbaijan's 2025 update.

SOCAR transferred a total of 2.7 billion cubic meters of associated gas during the reporting period, an increase of 0.2 billion cubic meters, or 8%, compared to 2024.

The remaining associated gas was reinjected into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure.