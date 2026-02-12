BP transferred 8% more associated gas to SOCAR in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 13:31
    In 2025, BP and its partners transferred an average of 8 million cubic meters of associated gas per day to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, primarily through the Sangachal terminal and the Oil Rocks facility, Report informs referring to BP Azerbaijan's 2025 update.

    SOCAR transferred a total of 2.7 billion cubic meters of associated gas during the reporting period, an increase of 0.2 billion cubic meters, or 8%, compared to 2024.

    The remaining associated gas was reinjected into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure.

    Ötən il BP-nin SOCAR-a verdiyi səmt qazının həcmi 8 % artıb
    BP в 2025 году передала SOCAR на 8% больше попутного газа

