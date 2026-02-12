BP transferred 8% more associated gas to SOCAR in 2025
Energy
- 12 February, 2026
- 13:31
In 2025, BP and its partners transferred an average of 8 million cubic meters of associated gas per day to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, primarily through the Sangachal terminal and the Oil Rocks facility, Report informs referring to BP Azerbaijan's 2025 update.
SOCAR transferred a total of 2.7 billion cubic meters of associated gas during the reporting period, an increase of 0.2 billion cubic meters, or 8%, compared to 2024.
The remaining associated gas was reinjected into the reservoir to maintain reservoir pressure.
Latest News
14:49
Thomas Tuchel extends England stay to EURO 2028Football
14:46
Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi regionOther countries
14:41
US Department of State: Vance's Baku visit has established powerful foundation for regional stabilityForeign policy
14:33
Minister: North Macedonia, Azerbaijan have potential to create digital hub - INTERVIEWICT
14:27
Samarkand to host first Central Asia-EU interparliamentary summitRegion
14:11
Pashinyan expects foreign embassies in Armenia to lift warnings on visiting border areasRegion
14:07
Crude bomb blast injures 3 at Bangladesh polling centerRegion
13:52
ACG block produces 330,000 barrels per day in 2025Energy
13:44