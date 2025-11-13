Azerbaijan presents smart and green urban model at COP30 in Brazil

Azerbaijan showcased its smart and green urban planning model for its liberated territories under the Great Return Program at the 30th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, Report informs, citing the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev, participated in the Ministerial Meeting on Urban Planning and Climate Change and the roundtable on "Informal Settlements, Urban Transformation, and Housing." In his remarks, Guliyev emphasized the importance of multilevel cooperation in addressing housing and climate challenges.

He presented Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction efforts, based on smart and sustainable urban development principles, to an international audience. Guliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's co-chairmanship in the Baku Sustainability Coalition and the UN's Intergovernmental Working Group on "Adequate Housing for All," noting their contribution to integrating urban and climate agendas.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting held on Urban Planning Day at COP30, Guliyev underlined that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 had given new momentum to multilevel climate cooperation. He also stressed the significance of the Multilevel Action Pathways (MAP) initiative and the role of the Baku Sustainability Coalition.

During the visit, Guliyev met with Brazil's Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, to discuss cooperation opportunities in sustainable and inclusive urban development and shared updates on preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku.

As the national coordinator for WUF13, Guliyev invited participants of COP30 to attend the upcoming forum, describing it as a global platform for dialogue on the future of cities, climate resilience, and innovative urban planning.