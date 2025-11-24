Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Iranian railways discuss strengthening cooperation

    Infrastructure
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 19:21
    Azerbaijan, Iranian railways discuss strengthening cooperation

    Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) have held discussions on enhancing cooperation, Report informs, citing ADY.

    The talks took place in Baku between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and the head of Iranian Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri.

    The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation, including the development of the Astara Terminal and the expansion of trilateral relations among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.

    It was noted that ongoing work along the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a strategic artery connecting trade flows along this vital route.

    Rustamov stated that reconstruction of the Sumgayit–Yalama railway line, a key segment of the INSTC passing through Azerbaijan, will be completed by the end of the year. He also announced that construction of the Astara Terminal on Iranian territory, undertaken by ADY, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

    Design work on the terminal has been finalized by 94%, while construction and installation are approximately 82% complete. Once fully operational next year, the terminal will boost cargo volumes and ensure more efficient operations along the INSTC.

