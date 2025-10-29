Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China
Infrastructure
- 29 October, 2025
- 11:09
Azerbaijan is considering opening a direct flight to the Chinese city of Xi'an, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.
He noted that the issue was discussed at a meeting with Xi'an Mayor Ye Niuping. The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, and transport.
During the talks, it was decided to establish a working group to develop partnerships, including cooperation in the railway and transport sectors, between Azerbaijan and Xi'an Province.
