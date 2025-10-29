Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Infrastructure
    Azerbaijan is considering opening a direct flight to the Chinese city of Xi'an, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    He noted that the issue was discussed at a meeting with Xi'an Mayor Ye Niuping. The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, and transport.

    During the talks, it was decided to establish a working group to develop partnerships, including cooperation in the railway and transport sectors, between Azerbaijan and Xi'an Province.

    Azərbaycan Çinin daha bir şəhəri ilə hava əlaqəsi yaratmaq istəyir
    Азербайджан намерен установить авиасообщение с еще одним городом в Китае

