Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China

Azerbaijan is considering opening a direct flight to the Chinese city of Xi'an, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

He noted that the issue was discussed at a meeting with Xi'an Mayor Ye Niuping. The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, and transport.

During the talks, it was decided to establish a working group to develop partnerships, including cooperation in the railway and transport sectors, between Azerbaijan and Xi'an Province.