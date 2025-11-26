Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan, ILO mull digitalization in maritime shipping

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 16:40
    Azerbaijan, ILO mull digitalization in maritime shipping

    Azerbaijan has discussed digitalization in maritime shipping with the International Labour Organization (ILO), Report informs referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The discussions took place at a meeting between Deputy Minister Elmin Mammadov and Mikhail Pushkin, Director of the ILO Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's steps to implement the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), 2006, the opportunities this process will create for the country, and the expected results.

    The parties exchanged views on current challenges in ratifying the Convention and applying the international standards necessary for its effective implementation. The ILO expressed its readiness to provide Azerbaijan with technical and institutional support in this area.

    The meeting participants also discussed prospects for cooperation in strengthening human capital in this area and applying international best practices.

    Azərbaycan BƏT ilə dəniz nəqliyyatının rəqəmsallaşdırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с МОТ вопрос цифровизации в морском судоходстве

