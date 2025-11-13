Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 10:37
    Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku Shipyard

    Azerbaijan has discussed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) the potential partnership areas for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and Baku Shipyard LLC, as well as prospects for attracting private investors to these companies in the future, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "We met with Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Western Balkans and South Caucasus. During the meeting, we provided detailed information about the activities and projects of companies within AZCON Holding. We also discussed issues of mutual interest related to the development of the Middle Corridor and Caspian crossings," the minister noted.

    He added that the parties also exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation in public transport and air transport.

    Azerbaijan IFC AZAL Baku Shipyard private investors Rashad Nabiyev
    AZAL-a və "Bakı Gəmiqayırma Zavodu"na özəl investorun cəlb edilməsi müzakirə olunub
    AZAL и Бакинский судостроительный завод привлекают частного инвестора

    Latest News

    12:08

    Baku office of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Bodies of all servicemen killed in Turkish plane crash found

    Region
    11:57

    Nearly 40 Azerbaijani students denied entry to Moldova to be repatriated – OFFICIAL

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Kyrgyzstan expects Azerbaijan to join next year's Issyk-Kul Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:43
    Photo

    International сonference organized by AMADA opens in Baku

    Individual sports
    11:34

    Tajik minister highlights culture's unifying role in Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    11:29

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan to initiate UN resolution on contribution of Islamic civilization of Central Asia to education

    Other countries
    11:26

    S&P forecasts SOCAR's investment to grow to 3B manats per year in 2025-2027

    Energy
    11:23

    SMS: Attraction of highly skilled migrants contributes to Azerbaijan's development

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed