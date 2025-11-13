Azerbaijan, IFC discuss attracting private investors to AZAL, Baku Shipyard

Azerbaijan has discussed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) the potential partnership areas for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and Baku Shipyard LLC, as well as prospects for attracting private investors to these companies in the future, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"We met with Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Western Balkans and South Caucasus. During the meeting, we provided detailed information about the activities and projects of companies within AZCON Holding. We also discussed issues of mutual interest related to the development of the Middle Corridor and Caspian crossings," the minister noted.

He added that the parties also exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation in public transport and air transport.