Azerbaijan, EU discuss potential support for developing Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure

Azerbaijan has held discussions with the European Union (EU) regarding potential EU support for the development of transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Report informs.

"We participated in the second High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU in Brussels. During the meeting, we discussed the future prospects of the Zangazur Corridor and the EU's possible support for enhancing Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure," he noted.

Nabiyev also stated that they exchanged views on existing opportunities and new initiatives for cooperation in air, sea, and road transport, as well as expanding transport connectivity.