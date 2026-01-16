Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with Mastercard

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has discussed opportunities for cooperation with Mastercard in the field of transit transportation and the broader transport sector, Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

Nabiyev said he held a meeting with Jon Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President for Strategic Growth at Mastercard. The discussions also included an exchange of views on the establishment of a cybersecurity center of excellence in Baku.

The minister added that the meeting covered cooperation opportunities related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital development.