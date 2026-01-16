Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with Mastercard

    Infrastructure
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 18:07
    Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with Mastercard

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has discussed opportunities for cooperation with Mastercard in the field of transit transportation and the broader transport sector, Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    Nabiyev said he held a meeting with Jon Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President for Strategic Growth at Mastercard. The discussions also included an exchange of views on the establishment of a cybersecurity center of excellence in Baku.

    The minister added that the meeting covered cooperation opportunities related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital development.

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan Mastercard John Huntsman
    Photo
    Azərbaycan "Mastercard"la tranzit daşımaları üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил с Mastercard сотрудничество по транзитным перевозкам

    Latest News

    18:50

    Geneva hosts panel discussion dedicated to WUF13

    Business
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs logistics agreement for hosting WUF13 – UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    18:33

    Armenian PM to skip World Economic Forum in Davos

    Region
    18:28

    BSEC: Azerbaijan plays key role in promoting Ayder International Forum

    Foreign policy
    18:20

    Mother and four children repatriated from Syria to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:13
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Belarus mull cooperation in law enforcement

    Incident
    18:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with Mastercard

    Infrastructure
    18:04

    Orkhan Zeynalov: Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline creates opportunities for reverse gas flow

    Energy
    17:50

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Mastercard discuss expanding financial inclusion

    Finance
    All News Feed