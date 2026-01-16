Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with Mastercard
Infrastructure
- 16 January, 2026
- 18:07
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has discussed opportunities for cooperation with Mastercard in the field of transit transportation and the broader transport sector, Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.
Nabiyev said he held a meeting with Jon Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President for Strategic Growth at Mastercard. The discussions also included an exchange of views on the establishment of a cybersecurity center of excellence in Baku.
The minister added that the meeting covered cooperation opportunities related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital development.
Latest News
18:50
Geneva hosts panel discussion dedicated to WUF13Business
18:43
Photo
Azerbaijan signs logistics agreement for hosting WUF13 – UPDATEDInfrastructure
18:33
Armenian PM to skip World Economic Forum in DavosRegion
18:28
BSEC: Azerbaijan plays key role in promoting Ayder International ForumForeign policy
18:20
Mother and four children repatriated from Syria to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
18:13
Photo
Azerbaijan, Belarus mull cooperation in law enforcementIncident
18:07
Photo
Azerbaijan discusses transport cooperation with MastercardInfrastructure
18:04
Orkhan Zeynalov: Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline creates opportunities for reverse gas flowEnergy
17:50