Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperation

Azerbaijan and China have held discussions on strengthening cooperation in the aviation sector, expanding air transport links, and exploring mutual partnership opportunities, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), wrote on X, Report informs.

"We held a meeting with the delegation led by Ye Niuping, Mayor of Xi'an, and Liang Yan, Vice President of China West Airport Group.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in April this year marked a new stage in the expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the field of aviation, developing air transport connectivity, and exploring new partnership opportunities between Azerbaijan and China.

The sides also exchanged information on the growing number of travelers following the introduction of the visa-free regime between the two countries.

Since launching regular flights to Beijing in December 2023, AZAL has operated 104 flights in this direction throughout 2024, carrying more than 28,000 passengers. By September of this year alone, the airline had already operated 110 round-trip flights, serving over 38,000 passengers.

The increasing passenger flow and strengthening tourism ties once again highlight the deepening friendship between Azerbaijan and China. AZAL plans to actively expand its route network to China in the future," reads the post.