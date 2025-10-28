Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperation

    Infrastructure
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 10:45
    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperation

    Azerbaijan and China have held discussions on strengthening cooperation in the aviation sector, expanding air transport links, and exploring mutual partnership opportunities, Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We held a meeting with the delegation led by Ye Niuping, Mayor of Xi'an, and Liang Yan, Vice President of China West Airport Group.

    During the meeting, it was emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in April this year marked a new stage in the expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

    Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the field of aviation, developing air transport connectivity, and exploring new partnership opportunities between Azerbaijan and China.

    The sides also exchanged information on the growing number of travelers following the introduction of the visa-free regime between the two countries.

    Since launching regular flights to Beijing in December 2023, AZAL has operated 104 flights in this direction throughout 2024, carrying more than 28,000 passengers. By September of this year alone, the airline had already operated 110 round-trip flights, serving over 38,000 passengers.

    The increasing passenger flow and strengthening tourism ties once again highlight the deepening friendship between Azerbaijan and China. AZAL plans to actively expand its route network to China in the future," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan China AZAL Samir Rzayev aviation cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Çin aviasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Китай обсудили укрепление сотрудничества в авиационной сфере

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed