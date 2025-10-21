Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan attends IMO marine environment protection session in London

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan attends IMO marine environment protection session in London

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, participated in the 2nd extraordinary session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held in London, Report informs, citing the agency.

    The Azerbaijani delegation included Habil Abbasov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Agency's Board, and Farid Murtuzov, Senior Specialist of the Marine Environment Protection Department.

    The session focused on proposed amendments to Annex 6 of the 1973 International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), the IMO's Net Zero Framework, as well as reports and work plans of various working groups. Relevant decisions were adopted during the meeting.

    It was agreed to postpone discussions on adopting the Net Zero Framework for one year, allowing member states more time to work toward a consensus.

    Habil Abbasov emphasized the importance of the session and the committee's decisions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships. He noted that postponing the adoption to allow further refinement of the draft framework is a significant and strategic step.

    International Maritime Organization MARPOL Net Zero Framework Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Dəniz Təşkilatının tədbirində təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан представлен на заседании Международной морской организации в Лондоне

    Latest News

    15:14

    Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:05

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev song

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero

    AIC
    14:54
    Video

    Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan

    Domestic policy
    14:53

    Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional security

    Region
    14:48

    Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Region
    14:48

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperation

    Industry
    14:44

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipeline

    Energy
    14:39

    Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in average broadband internet speed

    ICT
    All News Feed