Azerbaijan attends IMO marine environment protection session in London

A delegation from Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, participated in the 2nd extraordinary session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held in London, Report informs, citing the agency.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Habil Abbasov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Agency's Board, and Farid Murtuzov, Senior Specialist of the Marine Environment Protection Department.

The session focused on proposed amendments to Annex 6 of the 1973 International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), the IMO's Net Zero Framework, as well as reports and work plans of various working groups. Relevant decisions were adopted during the meeting.

It was agreed to postpone discussions on adopting the Net Zero Framework for one year, allowing member states more time to work toward a consensus.

Habil Abbasov emphasized the importance of the session and the committee's decisions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships. He noted that postponing the adoption to allow further refinement of the draft framework is a significant and strategic step.