    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Talgat Aldybergenov, head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), to discuss increasing freight volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Report informs, citing KTZ.

    The meeting took place in Baku within the meeting of CIS Railway Transport Council.

    The sides also discussed details of an intergovernmental agreement aimed at elevating the status of the TITR, procurement of vessels from Azerbaijan for cargo transport across the Caspian Sea, and the production of locomotives at a Kazakh plant for the needs of Azerbaijan Railways.

    In addition, Aldybergenov held talks with Azerbaijan Railways Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, during which they reviewed key issues related to the development of the Middle Corridor and strengthening cooperation in multimodal transport.

    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсудили ТМТМ и производство локомотивов для АЖД

