Azerbaijan's Silk Way West acquired three 747-8 Freighter airplanes

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West today announced an order for three 747-8 Freighter airplanes valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices, Report informs referring to foreign media.Taking into account the standard market discount, which was carried out by Avitas, the actual price was 589 million dollars.

Silk Way Airlines' success and profitability as a cargo operator is a direct result of investing in its fleet and services and growing its regional and international footprint, said the president of Silk Way Group of Companies Zaur Akhundov.

The 747-8 is perfectly suited to meet the needs of Silk Way Group for their growing cargo business, said Marty Bentrott, vice president, Middle East, Russia and Central Asia Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

We value our partnership with Silk Way West and are grateful for their enduring confidence in Boeing and the 747-8 Freighter.

Silk Way West is an enterprise of the Silk Way Group, which includes 23 companies working in the aviation industry and related services. The airline currently operates seven Boeing airplanes, including two 767-300 Freighters, three 747-400 Freighters and two 747-8 Freighters.