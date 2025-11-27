Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, 3 countries to sign agreement in December to establish Caspian-Black Sea Transit Pipeline

    Infrastructure
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:03
    Azerbaijan, 3 countries to sign agreement in December to establish Caspian-Black Sea Transit Pipeline

    The signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Romania to establish the Caspian Sea – Black Sea international transport route is planned for December 2025, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Transport Connectivity Development Investor Forum in Tashkent, Report informs.

    According to her, this initiative will create a new multimodal transport bridge between the Caspian region and the European Union, diversify access routes, and strengthen the resilience of logistics chains.

    The minister added that the full launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will ensure uninterrupted and efficient communication between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and will enhance the operational efficiency of the entire route.

    Azərbaycan və 3 ölkə "Xəzər - Qara dəniz" nəqliyyat marşrutunun yaradılmasına dair saziş imzalayacaq
    Азербайджан и три страны в декабре подпишут соглашение о создании МТМ "Каспий - Черное море"

