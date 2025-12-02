Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    AZAL upgrades in-flight entertainment system

    Infrastructure
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:17
    AZAL upgrades in-flight entertainment system

    Azerbaijan"s national carrier, AZAL, has introduced an upgraded multimedia entertainment system across its fleet reaffirming its commitment to elevating passenger services.

    Report informs, citing the press service of the company that the renewed platform turns every flight into a comfortable journey and engaging cultural experience, offering a rich collection of both Azerbaijani and international content.

    "Passengers can enjoy an expanded catalogue of films - from the latest Hollywood releases to timeless classics of world cinema. International movies are now also available with Azerbaijani subtitles, making global entertainment more accessible to local travellers.

    A dedicated section for Azerbaijani cinema highlights the work of national filmmakers, featuring both fiction and documentary films that showcase the country"s culture, history, and contemporary life. With this upgrade, AZAL continues to prioritize passenger comfort while inspiring travellers to explore new horizons," the company said.

    To find detailed information about AZAL"s flight schedule and other services please visit the airline"s official website and mobile app.

    AZAL entertainment system flights
    AZAL-ın təyyarələrində multimedia əyləncə sistemi yenilənib
    На борту самолетов AZAL обновлена система мультимедийных развлечений

    Latest News

    13:42

    Azerbaijani volleyball referee appointed for CEV Cup women's match

    Team sports
    13:31

    Azerbaijan's air transport revenue falls 15% in January-September 2025

    Business
    13:18

    Azerbaijan's revenues from gas pipeline operations disclosed

    Energy
    13:11

    EU to allocate €500 million to Armenia

    Region
    13:05

    ASAN AI Hub to support economy, science, and public administration

    ICT
    12:54

    Azerbaijan's revenues from operating main oil pipelines revealed

    Energy
    12:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting commences

    Military
    12:49
    Photo
    Video

    Azerenerji: Construction completed at newly built 330 kV substation in Jabrayil

    Energy
    12:39
    Photo

    ASAN AI Hub signs MoUs with international tech organizations

    ICT
    All News Feed