AZAL transported over 4 million passengers in 2025

In 2025, the national airline Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) transported 4.16 million passengers (+3% compared to 2024).

Report informs, citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, that on international routes, the airline carried 3.4 million passengers (+3%), and transit passengers totaled 974,000 (+30%)

On the Baku–Nakhchivan route, passenger numbers reached 735,000.

While overall passenger traffic increased by 2%, the number of flights operated on this route grew by 6%, reaching a total of 7,261 flights.

It is noted that the year 2025 also marked a significant strategic milestone in Azerbaijan's aviation history. The third international airport constructed in the liberated territories - Lachin International Airport was officially commissioned. This project makes a substantial contribution to regional socio-economic development and reinforces Karabakh's position on the country's aviation map.