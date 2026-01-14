Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    AZAL transported over 4 million passengers in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 17:04
    AZAL transported over 4 million passengers in 2025

    In 2025, the national airline Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) transported 4.16 million passengers (+3% compared to 2024).

    Report informs, citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, that on international routes, the airline carried 3.4 million passengers (+3%), and transit passengers totaled 974,000 (+30%)

    On the Baku–Nakhchivan route, passenger numbers reached 735,000.

    While overall passenger traffic increased by 2%, the number of flights operated on this route grew by 6%, reaching a total of 7,261 flights.

    It is noted that the year 2025 also marked a significant strategic milestone in Azerbaijan's aviation history. The third international airport constructed in the liberated territories - Lachin International Airport was officially commissioned. This project makes a substantial contribution to regional socio-economic development and reinforces Karabakh's position on the country's aviation map.

    AZAL ötən il 4 milyondan çox sərnişin daşıyıb
    AZAL перевез более 4 млн пассажиров в 2025 году

