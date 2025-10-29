AZAL ranks among top six airlines in Georgia's aviation market

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Infrastructure
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:00
    In January-September 2025, passenger traffic at Georgia's airports increased by 14% year-on-year (YoY), and the number of flights rose by 18% compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

    According to the agency, the country's airports served a total of 6,489,755 passengers over the nine-month period. For comparison, the figure stood at 5,682,304 during the same period in 2024.

    The data shows that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) ranked among the top six carriers in Georgia's aviation market. In the first nine months of 2025, AZAL transported 358,291 passengers, accounting for 6% of the total market share.

    Hungary's Wizz Air maintained its leading position with 1,065,618 passengers and a 17% market share. It was followed by Georgian Airways (8%), Turkish Airlines (7%), Pegasus Airlines (7%), Red Wings (6%), and Azerbaijan Airlines (6%).

    According to the Civil Aviation Agency, the total number of flights using Georgian airspace in the first nine months of the year reached 229,972, while air cargo volume increased by 50%, reaching 25.9 million tons.

    AZAL Georgia aviation passenger traffic Georgian Civil Aviation Agency flights
    AZAL Gürcüstanın aviasiya bazarında ilk altılıqda yer alıb
    AZAL входит в Топ-10 компаний на грузинском авиарынке

