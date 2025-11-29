AZAL on Airbus directives: Entire fleet currently operating normally

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has commented on the possible delays affecting Airbus aircraft.

The company said in response to Report's inquiry that it promptly carried out a technical inspection of its fleet after receiving official directives from Airbus. The inspection identified three aircraft for which the manufacturer recommended corrective action. In line with these recommendations, the software of the mentioned aircraft has been reverted to a previous stable version.

According to the information, Airbus issued these directives after malfunctions were detected in the control system of A320-family aircraft.

"As stated by the manufacturer, intense solar radiation may distort data used for flight control, which is why an unscheduled software update was initiated and the relevant instructions were sent to aircraft operators.

All technical issues on AZAL"s side were resolved in a timely manner. At present, the entire fleet is operating normally.

AZAL always prioritises flight safety. The airline"s operations fully comply with the manufacturer"s requirements and international civil aviation standards," the statement reads.