AZAL launches new discount campaign

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC (AZAL) launched special discounts promotion on Baku-Minsk-Baku flights. As Report was told by AZAL, in the framework of the campaign, now the price ticket for Baku-Minsk-Baku flight is 315 euros (287 manat - due to the official rate on 22.01.2015). Before the campaign the tickets were sold for 354 manats.

The campaign kicks off today and runs up to March 31, 2015.

It should be noted that, return of purchased tickets is not refundable. Mile-points for these flights are not charged. Due to the limited number of places, registration must be carried out in advance. Maximum stay is one month.