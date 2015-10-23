 Top
    AZAL attracts low-cost airlines in Azerbaijani regions

    The company offers airlines organizing cheap flights, the fringe benefits

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT. AZ / CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) draws low cost airlines in the regions of the country. AZAL offers airlines, organizing cheap flights, the fringe benefits.

    Report informs, AZAL Vice-President Arif Mammadov told reporters on Friday.

    "AZAL is ready to provide additional benefits to foreign airlines wishing to organize flights from airports in the country. We also offered additional benefits these airlines in order to preserve the seasonal summer flights", A.Mammadov said. 

