Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AZAL advises early ticket purchases for May travel to Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 15:23
    AZAL advises early ticket purchases for May travel to Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) recommends that passengers planning to travel to Nakhchivan during the public holidays and weekends in May 2026 purchase their tickets in advance, Report informs, citing a statement.

    "Due to the holiday period, increased demand is expected on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route. On May 9–11 and May 27–31, 2026, a total of 8 regular flights per day (16 round-trip flights) are scheduled to operate. To meet the growing passenger demand, an additional 5 to 10 flights per day (10–20 round-trip flights) are also planned. It should be noted that the number of additional flights will be determined based on demand for each specific day," says AZAL.

    At the same time, purchasing tickets in advance allows passengers to plan their trips more conveniently and contributes to the efficient organization of air transportation.

    Tickets can be purchased via the airline's official website, mobile application, as well as at AZAL ticket offices.

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    AZAL: Naxçıvana səfər planlaşdıran sərnişinlərə biletləri əvvəlcədən əldə etməyi tövsiyə edirik
    AZAL: Рекомендуем отправляющимся в Нахчыван приобретать билеты заранее

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