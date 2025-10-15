Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently
Infrastructure
- 15 October, 2025
- 12:12
All tenders related to ongoing projects in Shusha, Azerbaijan, are being conducted in an open and transparent manner, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told journalists, Report informs.
According to Karimov, official sources clearly show that the largest projects are primarily focused on residential construction: "In the last three tenders, the construction of several residential buildings was planned, and the winners were selected through a transparent process," he added.
Latest News
12:33
Azerbaijan exports 17.4 million tons of oil in nine months of 2025Energy
12:27
TABIB to extend services to foreign nationalsOther
12:14
UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30Infrastructure
12:12
Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparentlyInfrastructure
12:08
Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 to be key stage in implementation of New Urban AgendaInfrastructure
12:07
Belarus interested in increasing supplies of its products to AzerbaijanAIC
12:05
China may apply its health and medical tourism expertise in AzerbaijanTourism
11:59
Number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan exceeds 330,000 in H1 2025Business
11:56