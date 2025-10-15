Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    Aydin Karimov: All tenders are conducted openly and transparently

    All tenders related to ongoing projects in Shusha, Azerbaijan, are being conducted in an open and transparent manner, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told journalists, Report informs.

    According to Karimov, official sources clearly show that the largest projects are primarily focused on residential construction: "In the last three tenders, the construction of several residential buildings was planned, and the winners were selected through a transparent process," he added.

    Aydin Karimov Shusha Azerbaijan tender
    Aydın Kərimov: "Bütün tenderlər açıq və şəffaf qaydada keçirilir"
    Айдын Керимов: Тендеры на проведение работ в Шуше проводятся прозрачно

