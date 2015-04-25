Astana launches assembling electric locomotives for Azerbaijan

Astana. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Contract between the French company Alstom and "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC signed in May 2014 is currently at the stage of industrialization.Report was told by the commercial director locomotive plant, 25% owned by Alstom, Andrei Ershov.

According to him, the contract between the parties will deliver in Azerbaijan 50 units of two-section main electric AC KZ-8A, intended for key transit corridors and transportation of goods up to 9 thousand tons.

A.Ershov noted that the contract is worth about 300 million euros. Funding for this project is 80% took over the French export credit agency COFACE, 20% - the government of Azerbaijan.

"At this stage the technology transfer and bill of materials for the preparation of production. Now comes the industrialization, the assembly is not performed.The installation process will begin at the end of this year.

Under the contract, the first machine we ship to the customer in December 2016", said A. Ershov.