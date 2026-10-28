Azerbaijan joins Makkah Convention on anti-corruption co-op among OIC states

Azerbaijan has joined the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Anti- Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev stated, Report informs.

"The Makkah Convention on Cooperation of Law Enforcement Agencies of OIC Countries was adopted in 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Azerbaijan also took an active part in the preparation and adoption of this document," he noted.

The Prosecutor General recalled that Azerbaijan participated in the two previous meetings, and the third one was held in Baku on October 27–28.

"Within the framework of this meeting, Azerbaijan, along with other states, joined the convention. The document has already been signed, and we hope that it will be ratified in the near future, after which the provisions of the convention will be implemented into the legislation of Azerbaijan," Aliyev stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan's accession to the convention at this stage is of particular importance due to the country's upcoming chairmanship in this OIC format.

"As you know, in the coming years, Azerbaijan will hold the chairmanship in this format within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. I hope that during this period our country will continue effective cooperation with all OIC states in all areas, including in the fight against corruption," he emphasized.

The Prosecutor General also noted that the fight against corruption remains one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's state policy.

"President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates his political will in the fight against corruption. As you know, Azerbaijan has joined relevant UN conventions, as well as other regional and international agreements in this field. The Makkah Convention is a new platform for cooperation in this area. I believe that our activities in this direction will also be successful," he concluded.