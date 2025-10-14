ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 years
Infrastructure
- 14 October, 2025
- 10:30
The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has more than tripled its cargo transportation volume in non-Caspian waters over the past nine years, Report informs, citing the company.
ASCO resumed operations beyond the Caspian Sea in October 2014 after a long break. That year marked a new stage with the launch of the dry cargo vessels Uzeyir Hajibayli and Natavan into international waters.
In 2015, ASCO transported 183,139 tons of cargo outside the Caspian. By 2024, this figure had risen to 609,742 tons - an increase of about 3.3 times, or 233%.
"This growth reflects the steady progress of our national shipping industry toward greater achievements on the international stage," the company noted.
Latest News
12:09
Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern ZangazurInfrastructure
12:07
Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperationForeign policy
12:05
Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from AzerbaijanEnergy
11:58
Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027Energy
11:53
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in BakuBusiness
11:48
UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agendaEducation and science
11:43
Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of TransportInfrastructure
11:42
Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completedInfrastructure
11:39