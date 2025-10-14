ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 years

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has more than tripled its cargo transportation volume in non-Caspian waters over the past nine years, Report informs, citing the company.

ASCO resumed operations beyond the Caspian Sea in October 2014 after a long break. That year marked a new stage with the launch of the dry cargo vessels Uzeyir Hajibayli and Natavan into international waters.

In 2015, ASCO transported 183,139 tons of cargo outside the Caspian. By 2024, this figure had risen to 609,742 tons - an increase of about 3.3 times, or 233%.

"This growth reflects the steady progress of our national shipping industry toward greater achievements on the international stage," the company noted.