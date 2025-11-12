ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vessels
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, transported a total of 4,838,499 tons of cargo using its tanker and universal dry cargo vessels during January–October 2025, Report informs, referring to the ASCO.
Of this volume, 3,714,677 tons were transported by tanker vessels and 1,123,822 tons by universal dry cargo vessels.
In the same period last year, the figures stood at 3,410,939 tons and 724,627 tons, respectively. Thus, the volume of liquid cargo transported increased by 8.9 percent, while the volume of dry cargo transported rose by 55.1 percent.
Overall, ASCO's total liquid and dry cargo transportation volume grew by approximately 17 percent compared to the same period last year.
