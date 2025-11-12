Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vessels

    Infrastructure
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 15:59
    ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vessels

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, transported a total of 4,838,499 tons of cargo using its tanker and universal dry cargo vessels during January–October 2025, Report informs, referring to the ASCO.

    Of this volume, 3,714,677 tons were transported by tanker vessels and 1,123,822 tons by universal dry cargo vessels.

    In the same period last year, the figures stood at 3,410,939 tons and 724,627 tons, respectively. Thus, the volume of liquid cargo transported increased by 8.9 percent, while the volume of dry cargo transported rose by 55.1 percent.

    Overall, ASCO's total liquid and dry cargo transportation volume grew by approximately 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan ASCO cargo transportation
    Photo
    ASCO gəmiləri ilə maye və quru yük daşımaları 17 % artıb

    Latest News

    16:12

    President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to employment are a top priority in the regions

    Domestic policy
    16:09

    Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1

    Finance
    16:03

    Moldovan minister: Chisinau, Baku seek to expand ties despite logistical hurdles

    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo

    ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vessels

    Infrastructure
    15:45

    CBA: Azerbaijani SMEs have low potential to create added value

    Business
    15:38

    Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30

    COP29
    15:34

    Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projects

    Business
    15:32

    President of Azerbaijan approves amendments to Law 'On Mortgage'

    Finance
    15:20

    Azerbaijan begins pear exports to 4 countries

    Business
    All News Feed