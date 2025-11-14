ASCO's Khojaly vessel sets sail from Australia to US

The Khojaly handysize dry cargo vessel, operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) under AZCON Holding, has departed from Port Kembla in Australia and is en route to the Port of Los Angeles, US, Report informs, citing ASCO.

The vessel set sail carrying 24,251 tonnes of steel and is expected to arrive at its destination by the end of next week.

At present, the Khojaly vessel is sailing across the Pacific Ocean in full compliance with international navigation safety procedures, and the voyage is being carried out in accordance with all international operational standards.

The Khojaly Handysize dry cargo vessel was commissioned on 27 May 2024 in the People's Republic of China. The Handysize-class vessel has unrestricted navigation capability, a deadweight of 38,593 tonnes, a length of 180 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a draft of 10.47 metres, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.