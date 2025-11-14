Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    ASCO's Khojaly vessel sets sail from Australia to US

    Infrastructure
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 11:19
    ASCO's Khojaly vessel sets sail from Australia to US

    The Khojaly handysize dry cargo vessel, operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) under AZCON Holding, has departed from Port Kembla in Australia and is en route to the Port of Los Angeles, US, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The vessel set sail carrying 24,251 tonnes of steel and is expected to arrive at its destination by the end of next week.

    At present, the Khojaly vessel is sailing across the Pacific Ocean in full compliance with international navigation safety procedures, and the voyage is being carried out in accordance with all international operational standards.

    The Khojaly Handysize dry cargo vessel was commissioned on 27 May 2024 in the People's Republic of China. The Handysize-class vessel has unrestricted navigation capability, a deadweight of 38,593 tonnes, a length of 180 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a draft of 10.47 metres, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

    Khojaly Handysize dry cargo vessel Azerbaijan ASCO
    ASCO-nun gəmisi Avstraliyadan ABŞ-yə 24 min tondan çox polad yük daşıyacaq
    Судно ASCO перевезет более 24 тыс. тонн стали из Австралии в США

    Latest News

    12:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva joins environmental campaign in Mingachevir

    Ecology
    12:24
    Photo

    Media leaders from Central Asia, Azerbaijan mull role of media in strengthening interstate ties

    Region
    12:13

    Pashinyan: Trump Route opening depends on investments

    Region
    12:02

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference on security of transport routes

    Domestic policy
    11:59

    ADB president visiting Baku

    Finance
    11:50

    EU report ranks KOBIA among top performing state agencies in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:47
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of martyrs and several social facilities in Mingachevir

    Social security
    11:42

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

    Region
    11:41

    Azerbaijani envoy to Iran, Ardabil governor discuss expanding cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed