ASCO boosts dry cargo shipments by 43%
Infrastructure
- 21 September, 2026
- 13:01
In January–August 2026, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the companies within AZCON Holding, recorded a 43% increase in cargo transportation volume across its dry cargo vessels compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing ASCO.
Specifically, while dry cargo vessels transported 875,950 tons during the first eight months of 2025, this figure reached 1,252,097 tons in the corresponding period of 2026.
In August alone, dry cargo vessels carried 168,967 tons of cargo, up from 95,584 tons in August of last year.
Consequently, the volume of cargo transported in August 2026 increased by 73,383 tons, or 77%, compared to the same month last year.
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